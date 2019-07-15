Cricket World Cup 2019 |

Cricketing world questions ICC for Super Over rule to decide World Cup 2019 final

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Final between England and New Zealand turned out to be a spectacle as the hosts came out victorious on the grounds of having scored more boundaries than the Kiwis after 102 overs of cricket finished in a tie.

And the Super Over most boundary rule to decide the winner hasn’t gone down well with a lot of fans. Cricketers, too, are now venting against it. Here are some cricketers who questioned the rule after England’s World Cup victory.

 

