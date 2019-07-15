Cricketing world questions ICC for Super Over rule to decide World Cup 2019 final

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Final between England and New Zealand turned out to be a spectacle as the hosts came out victorious on the grounds of having scored more boundaries than the Kiwis after 102 overs of cricket finished in a tie.

And the Super Over most boundary rule to decide the winner hasn’t gone down well with a lot of fans. Cricketers, too, are now venting against it. Here are some cricketers who questioned the rule after England’s World Cup victory.

Some rules in cricket definitely needs a serious look in. — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) July 15, 2019

Congratulations to England!

Commiserations New Zealand.

I’ve got to say that it’s a horrible way to decide the winner. This rule has to change. — Brett Lee (@BrettLee_58) July 14, 2019

I don’t agree with that rule ! But rules are rules congratulations to England on finally winning the World Cup , my heart goes out for the kiwis they fought till the end 😥. Great game an epic final !!!! #CWC19Final — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) July 14, 2019

Don’t understand how the game of such proportions, the #CWC19Final, is finally decided on who scored the most boundaries. A ridiculous rule @ICC. Should have been a tie. I want to congratulate both @BLACKCAPS & @englandcricket on playing out a nail biting Final. Both winners imo. — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) July 14, 2019

Boundaries win the World Cup? Lovers of cricket turn up for wickets (ENG 10-241, NZ 8-241) AND runs. I love both of these teams but am feeling extremely dissatisfied despite such an amazing match. Shame on all media who fail to highlight the fact that this was a tie. BOOOOOO — stu macgill (@scgmacgill) July 14, 2019

Nice work @ICC … you are a joke!!! — Scott Styris (@scottbstyris) July 14, 2019