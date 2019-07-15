Why England should have been awarded 5 runs, not six for Ben Stokes overthrow incident

On Sunday, England finally won their first-ever Cricket World Cup by beating New Zealand in the final – and too, for the smallest of margins. After the game and the super over ended in a tie, the winner was decided purely on the basis of boundaries scored. Meanwhile, a new question arises – had it not been for Ben Stokes’ overthrow incident, would England have won?

It has been reported by ESPN Cricinfo, that England may have been awarded one run too many during the chaotic scenes of Trent Boult’s final over to Ben Stokes, when England were chasing New Zealand’s first-innings score of 241 and needed another nine runs from three more balls to win the game.

In the fourth ball of the over, the England all-rounder accidentally knocked the ball coming in from deep midwicket and deflected it off to the third man boundary, while attempting to dive for his crease with an outstretched bat, in a bid to complete his second run.

After consultation with Marais Erasmus and the rest of his umpiring colleagues, Kumar Dharmasena signalled six runs for the incident – suddenly bringing the hosts back into contention for the trophy, with the target now reduced to three runs from two balls.

Cricket World Cup 2019: Drama ensues as throw hits Ben Stokes and goes for four

Meanwhile, ESPN Cricinfo reports that according to Law 19.8, pertaining to “Overthrow or wilful act of fielder”, it would appear that England’s second on-field run should not have counted, making it a total of five runs for the incident, not six.

The law states: “If the boundary results from an overthrow or from the wilful act of a fielder, the runs scored shall be any runs for penalties awarded to either side, and the allowance for the boundary, and the runs completed by the batsmen, together with the run in progress if they had already crossed at the instant of the throw or act.”

As you may understand, the last part of the clause is what catches our attention.

A review of the footage of the incident clearly shows that when the ball was released by Martin Guptill the New Zealand fielder, both Stokes and his partner Adil Rashid had not yet crossed for their second run.

Hence, only one run was arguably completed and along with the overthrow boundary, England should have been awarded just five runs and not six, according to the English news agency.