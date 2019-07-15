World Cup 2019: Mitchell Starc becomes third Australian to win Golden Ball award, finishes tournament’s highest wicket-taker

The 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup concluded on Sunday 14th July and it has been established that Australia’s Mitchell Starc has won the ‘Golden Ball’ award for the leading wicket-taker in the tournament.

The Aussie left-arm pacer was part of the Kangaroos’ side that got knocked out in the semi-final of the tournament, but he was already miles ahead of all other bowlers in the race for the award. Starc played ten matches in the 2019 World Cup and picked 27 wickets in total – which is also an all-time tournament record for the most wickets taken by a single bowler in a single edition of the tournament.

Tw0 other bowlers – Jofra Archer of England and Lockie Ferguson of New Zealand – had the best chances of eclipsing him as they were playing in the finals, but Archer needed nine New Zealand wickets and Ferguson needed all ten England wickets provided they were to overtake him.

Eventually, Archer added one more wicket to his already existing tally of 19 wickets to make it 20 overall, while Ferguson picked three scalps to add to his own tally of 18 wickets, thereby making it 21 overall. Ferguson hence surpassed Archer to grab the second place behind Starc.

Mustafizur Rahman, who took 20 wickets from 8 matches is at third place while Archer who took the same number of wickets in 11 matches, is at fourth.

India’s Jasprit Bumrah (18 wickets from 9 matches), England’s Mark Wood (18 from ten), Pakistan’s Mohammad Amir (17 from seven), New Zealand’s Trent Boult (17 from ten), Pakistan’s Shaheen Shah Afridi (16 from five) and England’s Chris Woakes (16 from 11) complete the top-ten list of bowlers in the 2019 World Cup.

Mitchell Starc – who won the same ‘Golden Ball’ award in the 2015 World Cup as well – is the third Australian bowler to achieve the feat. Shane Warne (1999 World Cup) and Glenn McGrath (2007 World Cup) are the previous Australian winners of the prestigious accolade.

His best performance in the 2019 World Cup came in the group stage match against finalists New Zealand, as e ran through their batting lineup to pick five scalps for just 26 runs.