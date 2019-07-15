New Zealand star posts series of heartbreaking tweets post unfortunate defeat in the World Cup final

Following New Zealand’s unfortunate defeat in the 2019 Cricket World Cup final on Sunday, New Zealand all-rounder James Neesham took to Twitter to vent his frustration and heartbreak and it is definitely the saddest sight you’ll see on the Internet today.

James Neesham, also popularly known as “Jimmy”, began his series of tweets by writing that he would hopefully learn not to think about what happened during this World Cup final, over the next few years. He also thanked all the supporters for coming over to England and watching them play and also apologized to them for having been unable to deliver what they wanted “so badly”.

Check out the tweets right here:

That hurts. Hopefully there’s a day or two over the next decade where I don’t think about that last half hour. Congratulations @ECB_cricket , well deserved. — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) July 14, 2019

Thank you to all the supporters that came out today. We could hear you the whole way. Sorry we couldn’t deliver what you so badly wanted. — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) July 15, 2019

Jimmy Neesham even tried a bit of humour in his final tweet, as he asked kids not to take up sports so as to stay away from similar heartbreaks. Moreover, he can also be seen advising them to take up baking so that they can “die at 60 really fat and happy”.

Kids, don’t take up sport. Take up baking or something. Die at 60 really fat and happy. — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) July 15, 2019

Speaking about the game, it was Jimmy Neesham and Martin Guptill who batted for the Kiwis in the super over, after the all-important final match remained a tie at the end of the regulation 100 overs. Both teams scored 241 each and then geared up to play the super over – and England batted first, setting New Zealand a target of 16 in 6 balls.

Though Neesham carted Jofra Archer’s second ball of the super over for a huge six, they were able to muster only seven more runs in the next four balls and the super over also ended in a tie.

England were then adjudged the winners of the 2019 Cricket World Cup, on the basis of having scored more boundaries (24) than New Zealand (17).