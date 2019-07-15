England’s super over hero Jofra Archer reveals the reason for their success in the 2019 Cricket World Cup

England pacer Jofra Archer played an important role for his team as they lifted their first-ever Cricket World Cup on Sunday, beating New Zealand on account of more boundaries scored after the super over meant to cancel out the tie, ended in a tie as well.

It was Archer who bowled the final super over for England and he successfully defended 15 runs, despite going for a six in the very second ball of the over.

Speaking after the game, Archer revealed that his teammates have played very important roles in the success by helping him stay calm during the super over. He mentioned the name of Ben Stokes specifically, as it was the left-handed all-rounder who talked to him to just before the super as we have already mentioned right here.

The youngster revealed that Stokes helped him to collect his thoughts even after getting clubbed for a six while bowling the all-important over.

“The last over didn’t go too well but I have Ben to thank. He said that, if we lose, it doesn’t define you as a player. That went a long way towards keeping me calm,” he said.

The Barbados-born star further added: “I was pretty sure I was going to bowl the super over but I had to double check with the skipper Eoin Morgan.”

Jofra Archer then went on to thank all his teammates and credited them for the massive success that England are enjoying at the moment. This was also his first-ever International series win and he mentioned that as well.

“They [the England cricket team] are a great bunch of fellas and especially Ben. They’ve been a really good family to me. This is one of the only tournaments I’ve won in my life! And, no, I never thought it would happen. Even last night when I could not get to sleep. It was a massive day. I can’t put it into words, I can’t believe we won. If we lost, I don’t know what I would have done tomorrow,” he said, signing off afterwards.

Quotes via The Sun.