Fans slam boundary method to decide Super over tie breaker in 2019 World Cup final

Fans slam boundary method to decide Super over tie breaker in World Cup 2019 final

On Sunday, 14 July, we witnessed one of the closest encounters ever in the history of cricket, as England emerged winners of the 2019 Cricket World Cup by beating New Zealand in the super over. The match was also the first-ever Cricket World Cup final to witness a super over.

Most of you will know by now that the scores were tied after both teams batted fifty overs each, which is why play extended to the super over where both teams were each given another over to bat. In the super over, England and New Zealand tied the score once again by scoring fifteen runs each – but England won the match and the World Cup as well, by virtue of scoring more boundaries in the game as explained here.

The “boundary method” which was used to determine the winner of the World Cup final did not sit well with the fans as they took to Twitter to condemn the rules laid down by the International Cricket Council (ICC). Check out some of the best reactions right here:

Speaking about the match, it was New Zealand who won the toss and opted to bat first. They then went on to score 241 runs for the loss of eight wickets in their allotted fifty overs. Henry Nicholls (55 from 77), Tom Latham (47 from 56) and Kane Williamson (30 from 53) top-scored for New Zealand while Chris Woakes (9 overs, 3 for 37) and Liam Plunkett (10 overs, 3 for 42) impressed with the ball for England.

While batting in reply to New Zealand’s score, England suffered a shaky start and were soon reduced to 86/4 in 23.1 overs, after which Ben Stokes (84 not out from 98) and Jos Buttler (59 off 60) combined to produce a 110-run stand that brought the hosts back to the game. However, the Kiwis produced a solid effort in the final overs to dismiss England for 241 runs and take the match to the super over.

In the super over, Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler scored 15 runs for England while James Neesham and Martin Guptill of New Zealand also scored 15 runs. With the super over ending in a tie, hosts England were adjudged winners of the World Cup final on the basis of more boundaries scored – England’s innings comprised of 24 hits to the fence whereas the Kiwis’ had only seventeen such shots in their innings.

