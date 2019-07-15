Fans slam boundary method to decide Super over tie breaker in 2019 World Cup final

On Sunday, 14 July, we witnessed one of the closest encounters ever in the history of cricket, as England emerged winners of the 2019 Cricket World Cup by beating New Zealand in the super over. The match was also the first-ever Cricket World Cup final to witness a super over.

Most of you will know by now that the scores were tied after both teams batted fifty overs each, which is why play extended to the super over where both teams were each given another over to bat. In the super over, England and New Zealand tied the score once again by scoring fifteen runs each – but England won the match and the World Cup as well, by virtue of scoring more boundaries in the game as explained here.

The “boundary method” which was used to determine the winner of the World Cup final did not sit well with the fans as they took to Twitter to condemn the rules laid down by the International Cricket Council (ICC). Check out some of the best reactions right here:

Don't understand how the game of such proportions, the #CWC19Final, is finally decided on who scored the most boundaries. A ridiculous rule @ICC. Should have been a tie. I want to congratulate both @BLACKCAPS & @englandcricket on playing out a nail biting Final. Both winners imo. — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) July 14, 2019

At 12-12 in the final set, Djokovic vs Federer should have been decided on who hit the most aces…or backhand winners…or half volleys #CWC19 — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) July 14, 2019

Be mature enough @ICC

Why to choose a champion based on no. Of boundaries scored and not on no. Of wickets lost🤔

Outstanding spirit from both the teams @BLACKCAPS and @ECB_cricket #CWC19Final — Neelmani Dixit (@Dixit3431) July 14, 2019

England Won by Most Boundries In Both Team.. Then Newzealand Must be Win by Single/double/tripple Runs in Both Team Justify rules?? Change Rules.. Winner Team based on which Team Gives Extra Runs Thats ok #CWC19Final — Bhavik(Shaktimaan) (@Bhavik1699) July 14, 2019

Bad and awkward solution @ICC you should really change the rule for super over. This is not the way to finish a final world cup match.#CWC19Final — Umair Munawar 🇵🇰 (@Engr_um) July 14, 2019

Why is the number of boundaries get to decide the winner and not the number of wickets.. Is cricket only a batsmen's game? Where is the spirit of game here? #ENGvsNZ #CWC19Final — பெரியார் பேரன் (@Guru_balaji_) July 14, 2019

1 question michael

Isnt it unfair to bowlers when #CWC19Final decided on basis of boundries scored? #NZ took more wickets dn #England and everyone knows wickets are hard to come when compared to boundries

And at which stage eng look better dnNZ? — Dr.Kishan soni (@Kishansoni001) July 14, 2019

Looser rules , how can Super over decide what has been played in 100 overs.. They lost all wickets and still it was a tie now again they tied but they won with boundaries #CWC19Final #NZvENG

New Zealand deserving champions — Mohd Tabish bin Arif (@tabish2510) July 14, 2019

Match tied, super-over tied, NZ didn't lose. Congrats ENG for lifting first ever cup. ICC rules are still improper, they need lot of improvement. Boundaries of a tied match shouldn't be the winning criteria. Massive respect for NZ. They won hearts.#ENGvsNZ #CWC19 #CWC19Final — Harris Khalid (HK) (@xs2harris) July 14, 2019

NewZeland has just lost thier WorldCup to ICC rules…

Match tied, super over tied and England wins,,,why,,,? just bcoz they hit more boundaries…What the hell of a rule is this…#ICCchangetherules

#CWC19Final — سلمان نسیم شاد (@IamNasimShad) July 14, 2019

48 Games! 46 Days! WINNER: JO BOUNDARIES zyada maray ga, 😉#CWC19Final — ZEE. 🇵🇰 (@iBleedGreenZEE) July 14, 2019

Both 4 singles or 1 boundary (4) have same value as 4 Runs . How hard it is to understand this to @ICC . If you even don't understand it atleast copy your rules from FIFA, @Wimbledon that a tie is a tie till one is a clear winner #CWC19Final Shame on you @ICC — Ravi (@luckyravi1983) July 14, 2019

How can the number of boundaries be the decider? 🤔🤦🏼‍♀️ #CWC19Final — Ojaswi Rana (@ojaswirana) July 14, 2019

#CWC19Final #England Is won due to stupid icc rules And luck otherwise champions is #NewZealand — Samar (@Samar84518743) July 14, 2019

A team that didn't lose the final has lost the World Cup. Where have you heard such a thing in any sport? @ICC, you've got to be the best stand-up comic there is.#CWC19Final #CWC19 #ENGvsNZ #EngvNZ — Blessen Varghese (@blessenv) July 14, 2019

Speaking about the match, it was New Zealand who won the toss and opted to bat first. They then went on to score 241 runs for the loss of eight wickets in their allotted fifty overs. Henry Nicholls (55 from 77), Tom Latham (47 from 56) and Kane Williamson (30 from 53) top-scored for New Zealand while Chris Woakes (9 overs, 3 for 37) and Liam Plunkett (10 overs, 3 for 42) impressed with the ball for England.

While batting in reply to New Zealand’s score, England suffered a shaky start and were soon reduced to 86/4 in 23.1 overs, after which Ben Stokes (84 not out from 98) and Jos Buttler (59 off 60) combined to produce a 110-run stand that brought the hosts back to the game. However, the Kiwis produced a solid effort in the final overs to dismiss England for 241 runs and take the match to the super over.

In the super over, Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler scored 15 runs for England while James Neesham and Martin Guptill of New Zealand also scored 15 runs. With the super over ending in a tie, hosts England were adjudged winners of the World Cup final on the basis of more boundaries scored – England’s innings comprised of 24 hits to the fence whereas the Kiwis’ had only seventeen such shots in their innings.