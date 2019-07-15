Cricket World Cup 2019: Top 5 fastest hundreds of the tournament

While the World Cup has seen plenty of tons, which have been the fastest hundreds in the tournament?

1. Eoin Morgan – 57 balls (vs Afghanistan)

All of England’s & Eoin Morgan’s record-breaking 25 sixes in 3 minutes

Batting at Old Trafford, England captain Eoin Morgan took cruise control as he smashed 100 runs off just 57 balls in England’s group stage game against minnows Afghanistan.

Granted, the quality of opposition on the show wasn’t exactly top-notch, but take nothing away from this innings – Morgan broke the record for most sixes by an Englishman in an ODI innings, while at the same time smashing the 4th fastest hundred in World Cup history.

Captain fantastic for sure!

2. Jos Buttler – 75 balls (vs Pakistan)

Cricket World Cup 2019: Jos Buttler hits century, gets caught on the very next ball

Earmarked as a batsman’s paradise, Pakistan set England a mammoth 349 to claim victory at Trent Bridge and the hosts came very close indeed, on the back of Jos Buttler’s 75-ball hundred that had the Pakistanis shook. Buttler’s quickfire innings turned out to be the fastest hundred by an English player in ODIs, a record later broken by teammate Eoin Morgan against Afghanistan.

In fact, so devastating was his innings that the opposition began to celebrate wildly as soon as he was dismissed, in the belief that they had all but won the game, which to their credit, they went on to do.

3. Carlos Brathwaite – 80 balls (vs New Zealand)

Carlos Brathwaite claimed an unreal 80-ball hundred against New Zealand, and could anyone believe it was his first ODI ton? Dead and buried at 164/7, Brathwaite propelled his team to within six runs of a victory, only to be caught by Boult at the death to send the Kiwis into raptures.

The Caribbean sensation was inconsolable after the game, but his blistering century sure did provide a fitting consolation.

4. Rohit Sharma – 85 balls (vs Pakistan)

Rohit Sharma eases to a silken century

Having never lost a game against Pakistan in a World Cup finals event, the Indians were at it again. Tormentor-in-chief Rohit Sharma notched up the 3rd fastest hundred by an Indian against Pakistan as India cruised to a target of 228 with considerable ease.

It was a sign of things to come as ‘the Hitman’ eventually ended up as top-scorer at the tournament, although his tournament ended on a rather sour note.

5. Jonny Bairstow – 90 balls (vs India)

Cricket World Cup 2019: Jonny Bairstow scores ton to put England in charge against India

Completing the list is Bairstow in fifth position with a 90-ball hundred against the Indian. Bairstow is the 3rd Englishman in the top-5, emphasizing England’s focus on free-flowing cricket and a commitment to playing on the front-foot.

With Pakistan breathing down their necks, the English were in for a do-or-die tie against high-flying India and Bairstow all but cemented their position in the semi-finals with his knock- becoming the first player to hit a ton against the Indians in World Cup 2019.