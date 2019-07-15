What teary eyed Ben Stokes told Kane Williamson about the overthrow incident post World Cup 2019 final

Ben Stokes was the man to do it for England as they beat New Zealand to win the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 final in the most bizarre way.

They wouldn’t have won it had Stokes not accidentally deflected the ball from a throw to the boundary for four overthrows, and that ultimately turned out to be the decider in many ways.

Cricket World Cup 2019: Drama ensues as throw hits Ben Stokes and goes for four

Now, a teary eyed Ben Stokes has revealed what he felt about the incident, and what he told the losing captain Kane Williamson after it was all said and done.

“I said to Kane I’ll be apologising for that for the rest of my life” – Ben Stokes on those fortunate four runs that turned the game.#SpiritOfCricket | #WeAreEngland pic.twitter.com/b5bAT6p0M6 — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) July 14, 2019

“I said to Kane I’ll be apologising for that for the rest of my life”, Stokes said, even though the runs were enough to push the game into a super over and help England win on more boundaries.

Jofra Archer bowled the super over for England and conceded 15 runs in the over, when 16 was the target set by the two England batsmen in Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler.

It was truly the most remarkable World Cup final you will ever see.