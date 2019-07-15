How Jofra Archer predicted the entire super over World Cup final six years back

Jofra Archer managed to do just about enough to ensure England beat New Zealand and lift the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 trophy by the tiniest of margins.

But what is eerie and quite bizarre about all this is that the young fast bowler actually predicted all of this a few years back! Don’t believe us? Check this out.

Wouldn’t mind a super over — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) July 4, 2015

Archer actually shared these tweets on his Twitter profile a few years ago, and it seems only fitting that four years later, his team should be in the exact same situation in a World Cup final.

New Zealand needed 16 runs to win the game and win the World Cup, but Archer gave only 15, which meant England lifted the Cup for the first time ever, and that too on more boundaries scored.

It was a remarkable game perhaps only bettered by Archer predicting all of this in a chilling revelation all those years ago. The reason for it? We might never know.

What we do know is, fans all around the world just witnessed what was probably the greatest final ever in cricket World Cup history.