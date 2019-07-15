Why England won the 2019 Cricket World Cup despite scores being level after Super Over

In the most dramatic of circumstances, England beat New Zealand to win the 2019 Cricket World Cup. The match coudn’t be decided after one hundred overs and headed to a special ‘super over’. And despite the tiebreaker finishing level on score, the Three Lions won the World Cup. Here’s why.

It went down to the last ball and England were the victors in the end. The hosts beat New Zealand to win their first-ever World Cup – that too on a technicality!

The scored were level after fifty overs, with both England and New Zealand making two hundred and forty-one runs. And so, we headed into a special six-ball super over, with England batting first. The Three Lions hit fifteen through Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler.

Meanwhile, Martin Guptill and James Neesham batted for the Blackcaps in the super over, with Jodfra Archer bowling. Neesham hit Archer for a six early on to pile the pressure even more. However, some great bowling and fielding restricted New Zealand within two runs of the target with one ball left to play.

Guptill played the ball, ran hard but was run out before finishing the second run. Normally, that would level the tie. However, in the case of a tie in the tie-breaker, the team with the most boundaries, in this particular case England, is awarded the win.

England hit twenty-four boundaries as compared to New Zealand’s seventeen and ended up winning the Cricket World Cup because of it.