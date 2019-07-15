Fans finally take a breath as England win the World Cup after a tie in the super over against New Zealand

England have beaten New Zealand in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 final by the tiniest of margins, despite the super over being a tie. More boundaries for the hosts mean they lift their first ever World Cup.

The fact that the final went down to the last ball of the super over meant that fans all over the world could finally take a breath when all was said and done, with Eoin Morgan’s men coming out on top.

BEN STOKES REMEMBER THE NAME!!! — Jack Dappo (@LH44X5) July 14, 2019

GIVE BEN STOKES A KNIGHTHOOD!

WHAT A SEXY HUMAN!!😍🔥 — Jack Vickery (@Jackvickery_) July 14, 2019

Its coming home!!! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 — ollie huxford 🇵🇹 (@ollie_rfc) July 14, 2019

cricket ….bloody hell…..!!! — Harry Callaghan (@Harry650Harry) July 14, 2019