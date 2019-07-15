Cricket World Cup 2019 |

Fans blame Ben Stokes for cheating after bizarre overthrow from his bat gifts England four runs in incredible World Cup 2019 final vs New Zealand

A section of fans is blaming Ben Stokes for deliberately knocking the ball out for four overthrows which ultimately resulted in the Cricket World Cup 2019 final going to the Super Over, which England ended up winning.

Stokes played an incredible innings of 84 runs to see England through and help them win their first ever World Cup. He was their star in the super over as well, as he helped England smash 15 runs in the over.

But some fans, bizarrely, believe the Englishman cheated and here are reactions from a few of them.

 

