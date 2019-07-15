Fans blame Ben Stokes for cheating after bizarre overthrow from his bat gifts England four runs in incredible World Cup 2019 final vs New Zealand

A section of fans is blaming Ben Stokes for deliberately knocking the ball out for four overthrows which ultimately resulted in the Cricket World Cup 2019 final going to the Super Over, which England ended up winning.

Stokes played an incredible innings of 84 runs to see England through and help them win their first ever World Cup. He was their star in the super over as well, as he helped England smash 15 runs in the over.

But some fans, bizarrely, believe the Englishman cheated and here are reactions from a few of them.

NZ robbed because of Stokes cheating scum — Sameer (@Notacrickethack) July 14, 2019

Stokes you cheating prick #ENGvsNZ — bob dom (@Builtbytheseal) July 14, 2019

Ben Stokes whatba cheating twat — Ali Sohail (@AliSohailMUFC7) July 14, 2019

Brilliant bit of cheating there by Stokes. 😂🙈 #CWC19 — AB Basson (@ABBasson17) July 14, 2019

WTF WAS THAT STOKES THATS CHEATING #NZvENG — Humza Aasim Yusuf (@humzaay) July 14, 2019

New Zealand should’ve won if it isnt for that Scum Stokes cheating! — Durotan (@saiyan_speaks) July 14, 2019

The English booed Smith & Warner coz they got caught cheating, but not Stokes, who legit tried to kill someone. Go figure. #CWCFINAL — Paul (@pwilkins10) July 14, 2019

Cheating by England or would u call that pure luck? Stokes hitting the throw from boundary for a boundary. That’s not cricket — Dr. Osmaan Qazi Khan (@QaziOsmaan) July 14, 2019