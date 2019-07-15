WATCH: Ben Stokes bizarrely deflects ball for four overthrows in World Cup final against New Zealand to help England earn super over

Ben Stokes produced a bizarre moment of magic for England against New Zealand at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

Stokes hit the previous ball for six and got this one away as well, but the ball was sent back to the keeper’s end, only to hit Ben Stokes on the bat and run away to the boundary.

Cricket World Cup 2019: Drama ensues as throw hits Ben Stokes and goes for four

It seemed completely unintentional from the left handed batsman so the runs had to stand, and once they did the equation changed dramatically.

Somehow, England managed to get the match to the last ball and a super over will decide who will be World Champions.