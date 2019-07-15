Cricket World Cup 2019: Top five wicket takers of the tournament

The 2019 Cricket World Cup has finally come to an end. England lift the trophy for the very first time in their history on their own turf. This edition of the competition saw some brilliant performances by the bowlers. And so, here are the five best wicket-takers from the tournament.

#5 Jasprit Bumrah (18 Wickets)

The number one ODO bowler in the world, much was expected of Jasprit Bumrah. And the Indian pacer did not disappoint either, finishing the competition with eighteen wickets in ten matches.

Bumrah was the fixture in the Indian bowling attack with captain Virat Kohli switching between Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Shami to complement him. However, it didn’t matter which pace partner was allocated to the youngster, as he kept taking wickets.

#4 Mustafizur Rahman (20 Wickets)

Bangladesh were the surprise packages of the 2019 Cricket World Cup. The South Asian side beat heavyweights South Africa and West Indies and gave India and Australia dome tough competition. Unfortunately, they couldn’t rack up enough wins and were eliminated in the group stage.

Shakib Al Hasan earned a lot of plaudits for his overall performance. But it was Mustafizur Rahman, who did all the good work with the ball. The ‘Fizz’ played eight of Bangladesh’s nine matches and took twenty wickets. However, he ended up conceding four hundred and eighty-four runs in the same period and lost a potential second spot to Jofra Archer.

#3 Jofra Archer (20 Wickets)

24-year-old Jofra Archer made his international debut for England in May 2019. One month later, he was taking part in the Cricket World Cup.

Archer justified his selection in the England team as he finished with twenty wickets. Furthermore, the pacer gave away just four hundred and sixty-one runs in eleven matches.

Together with Chris Woakes and Mark Wood, Archer also formed a dangerous bowling attack, which in turn dismantled teams with ease. Such was there influence that only India and Pakistan managed to cross the three hundred-run-mark against the Three Lions.

#2 Lockie Ferguson (21 Wickets)

New Zealand reached the final in the 2015 edition of the Cricket World Cup. A major part of that achievement was the bowling attack spearheaded by Tim Southee and Trent Boult. While Boult remained in the bowling line-up, Southee was removed. And in the latter’s place, came Lockie Ferguson, who has lit up the tournament for the Blackcaps.

Ferguson stood on eighteen wickets before going into the final. However, a big performance in the ultimate match saw the pacer leapfrogged Jasprit Bumrah, Mustafizur Rahman, and Jofra Archer into the second position. He couldn’t take the top spot due to a record-breaking performance.

#1 Mitchell Starc (27 Wickets)

While the other competitors clamour for the second spot, there is an undisputed number one in this edition of the Cricket World Cup. Australian pacer Mitchell Starc has claimed that position by taking a whopping twenty-seven wickets! That, in itself, is a World Record with Starc beating countryman Glenn Mcgrath to it.

Starc started slowly this time around, before claiming five wickets against West Indies. He repeated the feat against rivals New Zealand, before taking four wickets each against Sri Lanka and England.

Furthermore, Starc boasted the second-best bowling figures in the entire tournament (5/26 against New Zealand) and gave away just over five hundred runs in ten matches.