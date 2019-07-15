World Cup 2019: Top five run scorers in the tournament

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 has given us plenty of moments and memories to cherish for a lifetime, but at the end of it, one man stands above the rest when it comes to run making.

The top five batsmen in run scoring were undoubtedly the five best in every department, and here they are:

#5 Joe Root (ENG) – 556 runs

Joe Root was consistent as usual at the World Cup, and was the rock England could depend on as the tournament progressed. The brilliant partnerships up front from Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow may have overshadowed the contributions of Root at times, but it is hard to argue against his ability to get runs more often than not.

Cricket World Cup 2019: Joe Root completes his second century of CWC 19

An average of over 61 with two hundreds is proof that England’s number three was at his very best yet again.

#4 Kane Williamson (NZ) – 578 runs

Captain Kane has been the leading light for New Zealand for quite a while now, and the World Cup was no different. Terrific knocks just when his team needed it, Williamson led the way for the Kiwis all the way to the final.

Cricket World Cup 2019: Kane Williamson gets to 100* with a six and seals a victory for NZ soon after

He ended with 578 runs with at an incredible average of 82.57 with two centuries to his name. Want consistency? Call Kane.

#3 Shakib Al Hasan (BAN) – 606 runs

What a tournament this was for Shakib Al Hasan. There’s a reason why Dream 11 fantasy players picked him more often than not, and it was simply because of his all-round consistency.

Cricket World Cup 2019: Bangladesh star Shakib Al Hasan sets record…

A stunning batting average of 86.57 while batting at number three, with a highest score of 124* and 11 wickets to his name makes him a genuine contender for man of the tournament even if Bangladesh did not make the semi finals.

#2 David Warner (AUS) – 647 runs

What a return to action this was for David Warner. The tough Aussie has had to endure a lot during his time away from cricket, but talk about coming back with a bang.

WATCH: Cricket World Cup 2019 – David Warner completes his century, Australia set for a big total

He misses out on highest run scorer by just one run, but an average of 71.88 with a best of 166 speaks volumes about his grittiness. Certainly a man that Australia can depend on up the order.

#1 Rohit Sharma (IND) – 648 runs

And the man of the moment. Rohit Sharma has been the hitman for a while now, but this World Cup was just something else for the stylish opening batsman.

Cricket World Cup 2019: Rohit Sharma hits his fifth century, breaks record for most tons in one edition

He broke the record of most centuries ever in a World Cup, smashing five hundreds in the tournament at an average of 81 and a best of 140 against Pakistan. India may not have won the tournament, but Rohit looks set to win man of the tournament.