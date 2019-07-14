World Cup 2019: Rohit Sharma becomes third Indian to win Golden Bat award, finishes tournament’s highest scorer

Indian cricket team opener Rohit Sharma has secured the Golden Bat award as he finished the tournament as the top scorer.

Two English batsmen in Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root and New Zealand captain Kane Williamson were in contention of eclipsing Rohit’s tally of 648 runs in the tournament. However, all of them fell cheaply, meaning the Indian opener became the third Indian to win the Golden Bat award in a World Cup.

David Warner finished just one run short of the Indian vice-captain with 647 runs. Shakib Al Hasan is third with 606 runs while Kane Williamson and Joe Root complete the top 5 with 578 and 556 runs respectively. Jonny Bairstow occupies the sixth spot with 528 runs.