Cricket World Cup 2019: Team of the Tournament

The Cricket World Cup 2019 is done and dusted with and we have brand new men’s CWC champions in England. The one and a half month long tournament dished out quite a few classics and some players have stood out from the rest.

Here’s the best XI made of the best players of the World Cup.

Rohit Sharma

Cricket World Cup 2019: Rohit Sharma hits his fifth century, breaks record for most tons in one edition

You cannot keep Rohit Sharma out of anyone’s team of the tournament. 5 centuries, 648 runs and tournament’s top scorer – the Team India opener was the best batsman in the tournament.

And thus, he would open in our team of the tournament along with another dashing opener…

David Warner

Cricket World Cup 2019: David Warner brings up his half century as well, England under massive pressure

The Australian opener makes our XI on the back of some swashbuckling performance upon his return from the one-year ban. Warner finished just one run short of Rohit in the highest run-scorers list.

With 647 runs in 10 innings, he’ll open alongside the Indian in this team.

Babar Azam

Cricket World cup 2019: Babar Azam completes a great century as Pakistan find themselves on the cusp of a win vs New Zealand

The Pakistan batsman might be a surprise pick for some but he was easily one of the best batsmen in the tournament and one of the most effective as well. Whenever he put over 50 runs on the board, Pakistan ended up winning the match.

He got 474 runs in the tournament and will be the number three batsman in this team.

Kane Williamson (C)

Cricket World Cup 2019: Kane Williamson completes half-century as he leads New Zealand’s charge

The New Zealand skipper has been absolutely scintillating and led his troops in some style. With 578 runs, he finished as the fourth highest run-getter and probably was the most effective of the lot as well.

He will captain this side as well.

Shakib Al Hasan

Cricket World Cup 2019: Bangladesh star Shakib Al Hasan sets record…

Unarguably the best all-round player of the tournament, Shakib Al Hasan won hearts all around the globe. Promoted to bat at number 3, Shakib scored 606 runs for Bangladesh and picked 11 wickets as well.

He will be the only spinning option on this side and a great one that too.

Ben Stokes

Cricket World Cup 2019: Ben Stokes holds on to one of greatest World Cup catches ever

The English all-rounder was one of the best English players in the tournament, without a doubt. He went on to score 468 runs and picked as many as seven wickets with the ball and was man of the match in the final as well.

His contribution in the field was immense as well and Stokes picked one of the best catches of the tournament as well. Stokes will be the fast bowling all-rounder in this side.

Alex Carey (WK)

WATCH: Jofra Archer bouncer catches Alex Carey on the face in World Cup 2019 semifinal between Australia and England

The Australian wicket-keeper was a revelation behind the stumps and with the bat. Moreover, his heroics knock against England in the semifinal is stuff of legends as well.

While Carey got 375 runs with the bat, he affected 20 dismissals behind the stumps. Joint most with New Zealand’s Tom Latham.

Jofra Archer

WATCH: Jofra Archer gets Australia captain Aaron Finch on first ball of 2nd over of World Cup 2019 semifinal

The English fast bowler was a rockstar with the ball and finished as the third highest wicket-taker behind Mitchell Starc and Lockie Ferguson with 20 wickets. Considering the fact that this was his first big tournament, Archer exceeded all expectations.

He will be one of the leaders of the pace attack in this side and deservedly so.

Mitchell Starc

Cricket World Cup 2019: Mitchell Starc ends Ben Stokes’s resistance with best yorker of the tournament

The Australian paceman was at his best in the tournament. He went on to break Glenn McGrath’s record of most wickets in a single edition of the tournament by picking as many as 27 scalps.

He has to lead the charge with the new ball in this team.

Lockie Ferguson

Cricket World Cup 2019: Lockie Ferguson gets rid of dangerman Jonny Bairstow to leave England sweating

The New Zealand pacer was the best bowler in middle overs of the tournament and finished with 21 wickets. He was one of the vital part of the Kiwi side which made it to their second World Cup final in a row.

A definite pick in any CWC19 team of the tournament.

Jasprit Bumrah

Cricket World Cup 2019: Jasprit Bumrah picks two wickets in two balls to trigger West Indies collapse

The Indian fast bowler almost single-handedly led the side to the semifinal of the tournament. He was lethal with the ball and did not allow runs to flow easily when bowling.

He finished the tournament with 18 wickets and one of the best economy rates.