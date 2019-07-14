Fans argue whether Trent Boult should have had Jason Roy’s wicket on first delivery of Cricket World Cup 2019 Final

The Cricket World Cup 2019 Final is currently underway at Lord’s and New Zealand, after batting first, have set England a target of 242 runs to win the trophy.

The key for New Zealand was to restrict English openers from getting a fiery start and they have done exactly that. Trent Boult almost had Jason Roy on the first delivery as he caught him plumb in front of the wicket.

Umpire, however, gave it not out and that umpire’s call saved Roy after the Kiwis called for DRS. And Twitter believes that if the umpire had given that out, this match could have taken an altogether different direction.

Roy did get dismissed by Matt Henry in the 6th over of the chase but the English opener got 17 runs in 20 balls before that.

Wow! first ball from Boult and a big LBW shout not given out and DRS adjudges it Umpire’s call. Roy survives. What a start 🔥#BackTheBlackCaps #WeAreEngland #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/MItCNq3XcW — Vishal Ghosh (@im_vishal07) July 14, 2019

Meaning of review means .. Third umpire must take/give the correct decision, There shouldn’t be any chance of umpire call.

If any team using its review then they must get the right decision from 3rd umpire.

Trent boult to Jason roy.@ICC — Milan Mishra (@milankumar947) July 14, 2019

Trent boult swinging bananas #CWC19Final — Abhijit Chavan (@AbhijitTX) July 14, 2019

So survive Trent Boult on a green deck you need Luck to be on your side . — Neha (@NJagnani) July 14, 2019

1992 Finals: Akram vs England 2019 Finals: Boult vs England — chowdri Ali Hamza (@iamalihamxa) July 14, 2019

What a stunner-start from @trent_boult @BLACKCAPS should have got atleast 2 wickets till now. — Joydip Ghosh 🇮🇳 (@joydipghosh_) July 14, 2019

To think that if the right call was made by the umpires on Boult’s first delivery, this whole game would be completely different… so so so disappointing. #BACKTHEBLACKCAPS #ENGvNZ #NZvENG #CWC19 #CWC19Final — Jake O’Flaherty (@jakoboflaherty) July 14, 2019

Trent Boult must be the most underrated bowler in world cricket. This opening spell is mesmerising. #ICCCWC2019 #CricketWorldCupFinal #EngvNZL — Fran Bleasdale (@FJB19) July 14, 2019

This is almost too tense to watch – what a spell from Boult. Someone tell Roy to dig in… #CWC19Final #WeAreEngland — Jon Harvey (@JonHarvey1977) July 14, 2019

Boult – World no.2 bowler for a reason. Look at the line and length#ENGvsNZ — Mohan (@ismyname_1) July 14, 2019

Best swing bowling from New Zealand. Trent Boult should be the swing king of international cricket.#NZvENG #CWC19Final #CWC19 — Kumarvarshith (@mtchinsunglss) July 14, 2019

Decision of Roy & Kohli against Boult..

Couple of Misses of Roy similar of Rohit against Henry..

Thats where luck plays a part..#CWC19 #NZvENG — Shubham Singh (@TheSinghTweets) July 14, 2019

Finally Roy is out. Edit the wicket to Boult’s name. He had him on the first ball.#ENGvsNZ — That guy. (@droople) July 14, 2019

Umpire giving 50/50 decision on Kohli but here 70/30 decision went against Boult on Roy first ball — Angad (@angad7) July 14, 2019