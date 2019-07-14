Cricket World Cup 2019 |

Fans argue whether Trent Boult should have had Jason Roy’s wicket on first delivery of Cricket World Cup 2019 Final

The Cricket World Cup 2019 Final is currently underway at Lord’s and New Zealand, after batting first, have set England a target of 242 runs to win the trophy.

The key for New Zealand was to restrict English openers from getting a fiery start and they have done exactly that. Trent Boult almost had Jason Roy on the first delivery as he caught him plumb in front of the wicket.

Umpire, however, gave it not out and that umpire’s call saved Roy after the Kiwis called for DRS. And Twitter believes that if the umpire had given that out, this match could have taken an altogether different direction.

Roy did get dismissed by Matt Henry in the 6th over of the chase but the English opener got 17 runs in 20 balls before that.

 

