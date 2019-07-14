Fans slam umpires Marais Erasmus and Kumar Dharmasena after poor World Cup final showing

England took on New Zealand in the final of the 2019 Cricket World Cup, with the winner being crowned champions. However, the match itself had some blips, with several fans slamming the performance of umpires Marais Erasmus and Kumar Dharmasena.

Some even logged on to social media to voice their frustrations. Here are the best reactions:

1000 times better umpire than Dharmsena and Erasmus #CWC19Final pic.twitter.com/4k46nwgd8m — Neeche Se Topper (@NeecheSeTopper) July 14, 2019

So far: Guptill given not out by Erasmus – superb call

Nicholls given out by Dharmasena – reviewed, reversed

Guptill given out by Dharmasena – reviewed, review lost

Williamson given not out by Dharmasena – reviewed, reversed

Taylor given out by Erasmus – no reviews, not out — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) July 14, 2019

What an exciting World Cup Final between Dharmasena and Erasmus. #CWC19Final — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) July 14, 2019

Batsman to umpires pic.twitter.com/NiNVYaeF9g — Shounak Mishra (@shounakmishra_3) July 14, 2019

S Ravi from India, Marai Erasmus from South and Kumar Dharmasena from Sri Lanka are enough to destroy matches at their own even without bowling, batting or Fielding. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 14, 2019

Wrong decision but getting the right decision isn't a priority — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) July 14, 2019

3 wrong decisions by Umpires already in the #CWC19Final !! — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) July 14, 2019

It might have been doing too much, but thinking that was hitting leg stump wasn't outlandish. However, what should be a worry is that under the prevailing system of evidence, it is clear that it wasn't out. Everybody now knows it wasn't out, and yet NZ have lost a wicket. — cricketingview (@cricketingview) July 14, 2019

Kumar gave a "Shocker" in the Semis to Roy! Now Erasmus joined in the fun

Ruling Ross LBW to a Delivery Which is "Climbing" over the" Sticks"#EngvNZL pic.twitter.com/BgavUUjCwP — Thiruvalluvan1969 (@Thiruva09112489) July 14, 2019

Why there is more attention on the batsman, who wasted the review, than on the umpire, who made the blunder? That looked high from the word go – Erasmus made a blunder, but no. of people having a go at Guptill is, astonishing! — Hariharakrishnan (@harihkrishnan) July 14, 2019

It also indicates that there should be two reviews in 50 over ICC Knockout matches. @Martyguptill review cost @RossLTaylor And there is very good contest going on between Dharmasena & Erasmus. Will see who will win the battle of wrong decisions. #CWC19 #CWC19Final #ENGvNZ — Judgment Day Failures (@IManish10_) July 14, 2019

Some of the famous people from different countries who fought against the British: India – Mahatma Gandhi. South Africa – Nelson Mandela. Sri Lanka – Kumar Dharmasena. #ENGvNZ #CWC19Final — Shridhar V (@iimcomic) July 14, 2019

Kumar Dharmasena drew criticism during the Cricket World Cup semifinal between England and Australia as well. The Sri-Lankan official declared Jason Roy out after being caught behind the wicket. However, replays showed that the ball was nowhere close to the Englishman’s bat.

Nevertheless, Dharmasena was picked to officiate the Final alongside Marais Erasmus.

