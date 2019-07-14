Cricket World Cup 2019 |

Fans slam umpires Marais Erasmus and Kumar Dharmasena after poor World Cup final showing

Cricket World Cup 2019: New Zealand lose fourth wicket after Ross Taylor is dismissed by Mark Wood

England took on New Zealand in the final of the 2019 Cricket World Cup, with the winner being crowned champions. However, the match itself had some blips, with several fans slamming the performance of umpires Marais Erasmus and Kumar Dharmasena. 

The 2019 Cricket World Cup final between England and New Zealand draw flak for a couple of reasons. Firstly, the fans weren’t impressed with the crowd present at the Lord’s to watch the match. Secondly, viewers also less than happy with the performances of Kumar Dharmasena and Marais Erasmus.

Some even logged on to social media to voice their frustrations. Here are the best reactions:

Kumar Dharmasena drew criticism during the Cricket World Cup semifinal between England and Australia as well. The Sri-Lankan official declared Jason Roy out after being caught behind the wicket. However, replays showed that the ball was nowhere close to the Englishman’s bat.

Nevertheless, Dharmasena was picked to officiate the Final alongside Marais Erasmus.

You can watch the match live via our Live Stream (select territories only). You can also follow the over-by-over conversation via our Live Blog.

Comments