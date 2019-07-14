Reports: Real Madrid star refused to give Eden Hazard number 7 shirt

Eden Hazard has been unveiled as a Real Madrid player, and his debut promises to be an exciting one, especially for Madrid fans waiting for a long time for this deal to be completed.

The Belgian comes with serious pedigree, having anchored the Chelsea charge last season, that led to the club winning the UEFA Europa League (UEL) and securing qualification to the UEFA Champions League (UCL).

However, his shirt number at Real continues to be a matter of serious debate. Though Hazard has asked for the number 23 shirt because of his love for the NBA and icons such as LeBron James and Michael Jordan, Marca suggest it could also be because the number 7 isn’t available.

The report says that current number 7 for Real Madrid Mariano Diaz, does not want to part with his jersey, and have used the word “adamant” to describe the feeling.

The iconic 7 shirt was worn by Cristiano Ronaldo at Los Blancos, and we all know how successful the Portuguese was while wearing the shirt.

That being said, 23 has its own significance at Real Madrid, as David Beckham donned the number when he joined the club from Manchester United and set the world alight with his sheer presence.