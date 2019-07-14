Cricket World Cup 2019 |

Female streaker tries to disrupt New Zealand vs England World Cup final, fans have UCL final flashbacks

A female streaker tried her best to get involved in the action at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 final between New Zealand and England, but was tackled by staff before she could involved in the action.

It appears that the streaker was trying to promote the same x-rated website that made its presence felt in the UEFA Champions League (UCL) final between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur, but was unsuccessful on this occasion.

It also appears that the streaker was actually the mother of the x-rated website’s owner, and certainly tried her very best to flaunt the site even when being tackled by a quick-thinking steward.

Fans have chimed in on the incident as well, and as expected, are having flashbacks to the UCL final that saw Kinsey Wolanski streak in a skimpy outfit and gather eyeballs all over the world.

 

