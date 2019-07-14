Kane Williamson breaks all-time tournament record with a fighting knock against England in 2019 World Cup final

On Sunday, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson scripted history by breaking the all-time record of most runs scored by a team captain in any single edition of the Cricket World Cup. He broke the record en route to a 30-off-53 against England in the 2019 World Cup final.

The Kiwi captain had scored 548 runs in nine matches in the 2019 World Cup so far and equalled former Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardene’s record during the semi-final versus India. As soon as he opened the mark against England in the ongoing final match, Williamson broke the record to become the new leading run-scorer among team captains in any single edition of the prestigious tournament.

5️⃣5️⃣7️⃣* – #KaneWilliamson now has more runs at #CWC19 than any other captain in a single World Cup campaign. Leading from the front 👏#CWC19Final | #BackTheBlackCaps pic.twitter.com/CdFQpC4NWj — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) July 14, 2019

The top-five names in the list, are as follows:

#1. Kane Williamson (New Zealand) – 578 runs in the 2019 World Cup.

#2. Mahela Jayawardene (Sri Lanka) – 548 runs in the 2007 World Cup.

#3. Ricky Ponting (Australia) – 539 runs in the 2007 World Cup.

#4. Aaron Finch (Australia) – 507 runs in the 2019 World Cup.

#5. AB de Villiers (South Africa) – 482 runs in the 2015 World Cup.

Earlier, in the all-important clash, Williamson won the toss and decided that the Kiwis will bat first. In the semi-finals, New Zealand under the leadership of Williamson had successfully defended a fairly low total to cement their place in the final, for the second World Cup in a row.