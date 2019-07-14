MS Dhoni World Cup runout against New Zealand earned Indian bookie more than $7000

India were knocked out of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 by New Zealand in the semi final, and the defeat sent shock waves throughout the entire country.

However, Indian bookies were minting money because of the outcome of the match, and it just highlights further how big India’s illegal betting scene is.

BBC are reporting that one Indian bookie, by the name of Aryan, earned as much as 500,000 Indian rupees or more than $7000 because of the match changing run out of MS Dhoni towards the end of the first semi final, because of which India lost the game.

WATCH: MS Dhoni run out chasing a double as India’s chances fizzles out

And this is far from the only amount that is being earned by such bookies in India. Owing to the massive number of people tuning into the game in the sub continent, the betting scene has grown leaps and bounds in the region.

The report suggests that India’s illegal betting racket is estimated at $45billion to $150billion, which is why it is rather unsurprising that more and more people are getting involved in it.

Regarding the World Cup semi final, India were the clear favourites, as a result of which bookies such as Aryan were beneficiaries when Dhoni’s run out changed the entire complexion of the match, as well as the bets on it.