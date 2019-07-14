Fans slam ‘dull’ crowd at the England vs New Zealand Cricket World Cup Final

The 2019 Cricket World Cup will see a new champion crowned, as England and New Zealand face each other. The match is underway at the Lord’s Stadium in London. Although fans watching are not pleased with the inactivity in the crowd present at the venue.

While some called it ‘dull’ and ‘lethargic’, others remarked that the atmosphere would’ve been exponentially better had any Asian country made it until the final. Here are some of the best social reactions on the same:

#ENGvsNZ I have seen better crowd reaction in test matches then this WC Final. — Ahmed Ali Shah (@RattlingSabre) July 14, 2019

I miss the south asian crowd the sensation of the world cup final is missing those loud horns and drums, currently its just clapping #ENGvsNZ — Nejla (@dazzlingNajla) July 14, 2019

Make some noise. It is cwc final match. Crowd Why u r soo silent ?? Asian nations are best for making noise 😁😂😂🤣#ENGvsNZ #CWC19 #CWC19Final — Khurram (@fahadkhurram25) July 14, 2019

That bloody PA system is louder than this lame crowd #ENGvsNZ — Paul Barber (@carkitorcactus) July 14, 2019

World cup Finals not even looking like warm-up match.

Dead Crowd 😴😴😴#ENGvsNZ#WorldCupfinal — 👓Ezhil 🙂 (@EzhilK_) July 14, 2019

British crowd is so quiet. Wish it was india crowd.. That would have been something #ENGvsNZ — aquib anis (@AnisAquib) July 14, 2019

English crowd is so dead. Doesn't feel like a world cup final. Imagine India vs Pakistan would have been so lit. #CWC2019 #CWC19Final #ENGvsNZ — ManUtd Returns (@RedDevilsMumbai) July 14, 2019

You can even hear the posh cheer in the crowd! Why have this at Lords!!!!! Joke! Cricket should be trying to connect with the people! Not people in striped ties!!!!! #ENGvsNZ @SkyCricket — StuHuke (@Stuhuke) July 14, 2019

No shoutings, no Crowd Enthusiasm, no one is even There to Chant. People saying oooohhh and clap ? Is it enough?

Make these matches in Asian countries you will then come to know the real Enthusiasm

Real Junoon. #CWC19Final #ENGvsNZ — Shehzam (@Shehzam3) July 14, 2019

Crowd at the Lords today is so quiet! Reminds me of my classroom when there's principal around.

Cheer up people make some noise🔊🔊@KP24 do something!#CWC19Final #CWC19#ENGvsNZ — Vinay L (@imVinayl) July 14, 2019

I get all the pomp and circumstance at Lord's but the atmosphere is dire. It's a home world Cup final. Come on crowd wake up! Wish it was at Edgbaston.😉🏏 #CWC19Final #ENGvsNZ — @rebeccamcgrath (@rebeccamcgrath) July 14, 2019

Meanwhile, New Zealand chose to bat first against England in the final of the Cricket World Cup. This edition of the competition has been favourable to the teams which batted first, something the Blackcaps would be looking to take advantage of.

Neither of the two sides have ever won the World Cup. As such, both will be looking to end their drought today. You can watch the match live via our stream here (for select territories only). Furthermore, you can follow over-by-over updates and conversation via our live blog here.