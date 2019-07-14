Cricket World Cup 2019 |

Fans slam ‘dull’ crowd at the England vs New Zealand Cricket World Cup Final

The 2019 Cricket World Cup will see a new champion crowned, as England and New Zealand face each other. The match is underway at the Lord’s Stadium in London. Although fans watching are not pleased with the inactivity in the crowd present at the venue. 

England take on New Zealand in the final of the 2019 Cricket World Cup. The Three Lions have a slight advantage due to the competition being played on their home turf. However, fans watching from afar weren’t pleased at all with the crowd present inside the stadium.

While some called it ‘dull’ and ‘lethargic’, others remarked that the atmosphere would’ve been exponentially better had any Asian country made it until the final. Here are some of the best social reactions on the same:

Meanwhile, New Zealand chose to bat first against England in the final of the Cricket World Cup. This edition of the competition has been favourable to the teams which batted first, something the Blackcaps would be looking to take advantage of.

Neither of the two sides have ever won the World Cup. As such, both will be looking to end their drought today. You can watch the match live via our stream here (for select territories only). Furthermore, you can follow over-by-over updates and conversation via our live blog here.

