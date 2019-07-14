Fans plead for tickets outside World Cup final venue ahead of New Zealand vs England

England take on New Zealand in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 final, but it appears that not too many genuine fans have actually turned up to watch the game.

In fact, pictures have emerged showing a large number of supporters from the two sides turning up to Lord’s in London ahead of the final to plead for tickets to enjoy their nation in action.

A large number of tickets for the World Cup final were originally bought by Indian fans ahead of the semi final encounter against New Zealand at Old Trafford, Manchester, but the Men in Blue suffered a shock defeat against the Kiwis and were knocked out of the tournament altogether.

As a result, fans of both England and New Zealand have been unable to grab their tickets for the final game, with resale value of tickets going up as high as £16,000!

New Zealand fans appear to be the worst affected by all of this, since England being the host nation are still better off, and the lack of atmosphere in the ongoing final seems to suggest that perhaps these fans are right in pleading their case for getting a seat in the stadium.

Nonetheless, the action continues and the fans in the stadium are trying their best to liven it up at Lord’s.