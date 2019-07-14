New Zealand win the all-important toss in the 2019 Cricket World Cup final, playing XIs out

We are finally just one game away from knowing who are the new World Champions of cricket, as England and New Zealand are all set to face off against each other in the all-important final of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup. New Zealand won the important toss and decided to bat first.

England reached the knockout stages of the tournament after finishing third in the league phase – behind table-toppers India and defending champions Australia. The hosts then defeated Australia in the semi-final, to enter their first World Cup final after 1992.

New Zealand, meanwhile, finished fourth in the group stage and barely made it into the knockouts, but an 18-run win against two-time champions India in the semi-final showed fans how good their fighting spirit is. This is the Kiwis’ second World Cup final in a row, after they reached the same phase in 2015 as well.

Speaking about the lineups, both sides – England and New Zealand – are unchanged from their respective semi-final encounters against Australia and India. For England, Jonny Bairstow was in doubt if he could start for the team, but Eoin Morgan the captain revealed during toss that the batsman is fully fit and that he has hence been made a part of the team.

The playing XIs are as follows:

New Zealand Playing XI: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, James Neesham, Tom Latham(w), Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson.

England Playing XI: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w), Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.