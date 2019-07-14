LIVE: Cricket World Cup 2019 Final – New Zealand vs England

Hello & welcome to FOX Sports Asia’s live blog of the Cricket World Cup 2019 final between New Zealand and England.

While England finished third on the points table, New Zealand finished fourth behind India and Australia respectively. However, both the sides got the better of the teams who had finished above them on the league table.

New Zealand defeated India by 18 runs in a nail-biting encounter while England got the better of Australia easily, winning the match by eight wickets. And now they’ll face off in the big final.

The World Cup Grand Finale is upon us and a new winner will emerge from the final at Lord’s today, which is scheduled to start at 10.30 am local time ( 3 pm IST, 5.30 pm SGT).

You can follow all the LIVE updates from the New Zealand vs England match right here!