Two players could overtake Rohit Sharma to Golden Bat award in the Cricket World Cup final

As things stand right now, Rohit Sharma is a clear contender for the Golden Bat award in the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup, but two players playing in the World Cup final on Sunday, 14th July have a good chance of surpassing his runs’ tally in tournament – England’s Joe Root and New Zealand’s Kane Williamson.

With 648 runs from nine matches, Indian star Rohit Sharma is the leading run-scorer in the 2019 World Cup so far. In second place is Australia’s David Warner with 647 runs from ten matches and in third place is Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan who made 606 runs from 8 matches.

None of these three players will play in the final – Bangladesh got eliminated in the group stage itself whereas India and Australia exited the tournament after getting defeated in their respective semi-final games.

Joe Root (who scored 549 runs from ten matches) and Kane Williamson (who scored 548 runs from nine matches) currently stand in the fourth and fifth places in the race for the Golden Bat award. Both players will understandably play in the final – as England defeated the Aussies and New Zealand defeated the Indians to qualify for the all-important game.

That being said, Root is 99 runs away from equalling Rohit Sharma’s record, while Williamson is exactly 100 runs away. If the pitch prepared at the Lord’s is well-suited for batting, one can expect both batsmen to do well and maybe even achieve the feat.

If both players can go on to score another 25 runs each, they will also equal Sachin Tendulkar’s all-time record (673 runs) of scoring the most runs in any single edition of the World Cup so far.