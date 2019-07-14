Cricket World Cup final: Rain threatens to derail start of England vs New Zealand

It has been reported that the heavens have started to open up in London ahead of the much-awaited 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup final match between England and New Zealand. The rains are also likely to cause a slight delay to the start of the match to be held at Lord’s in London on Sunday.

According to European journalist Lloyd Burr, the rain which began at about 8:30 am UK time (1:00 pm IST, 3:30 pm SGT/HKT) on Sunday, 14th July, will ease off soon and hence will not cause any major problems. However, the match is expected to get delayed by about half and hour so that the pitch and the outfield can dry up once again:

The heavens have opened in London BUT there’s good news – the rain will ease off soon. Could be a slight delay in the start, but shouldn’t be too major. #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/uB55nUwJyI — Lloyd Burr (@LloydBurr) July 14, 2019

At about 8:50 am UK time (1:20 pm IST, 3:50 pm SGT/HKT), he provided another update – that the London skies were starting to clear up:

UPDATE: I can see blue skies! pic.twitter.com/uVLu1GdNmn — Lloyd Burr (@LloydBurr) July 14, 2019

Check out what Mohandas Menon – a reknowned cricket statistician – has to say:

The following charts will give readers a better understanding of the expected weather changes in and around London on Sunday, 14th July:

Irrespective of who wins the World Cup final – England or New Zealand – the world is all set to have a new World Champion in the sport as both teams are yet to lay their hands on the coveted trophy. While New Zealand defeated India in the semi-final, hosts England emerged winners against Australia in the other semi-final. Both matches were held last week.