Live Stream: ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 final – New Zealand vs England

After 47 ODIs played over a month and a half, it all boils down to this as hosts England take on New Zealand in the Cricket World Cup 2019 finals. You can watch live streaming of the match right here on FOX Sports Asia.

A commonly held notion at the beginning of the tournament was that whichever team could beat India would go on to win the World Cup. How true that turned out to be.

The only two teams to have defeated the Men in Blue during the tournament – England and New Zealand – stand on the cusp of greatness as they both hope to bring home the World Championship for the first time in their respective histories.

Eoin Morgan’s men are favourites on paper. They have a more explosive batting line up and will have home support in their favour. But New Zealand cricket, over the years, has made a reputation of punching above its weight.

In this tournament though, their batting line up has been overly reliant on Kane Williamson. Their bowling is well rounded and dangerous.

England’s openers versus Trent Boult and Matt Henry will be a battle for the ages. England’s middle order versus Lockie Ferguson will be intriguiging.

But beneath all the interesting stylistic battles, it will come down to who can hold their nerve better. Will it be England or New Zealand – tune in right here with us to find out.

Live stream will be available only in the following countries: Cambodia, China, Guam, Indonesia, Japan, Laos, Micronesia, Mongolia, Myanmar, New Caledonia, Papua New Guinea, Philippines, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.