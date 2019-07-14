Legendary Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar predicts the winner of the 2019 Cricket World Cup final

Legendary Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar has predicted that England are the favourites to win the 2019 edition of the ICC Cricket World Cup. He added that he supported New Zealand despite them having a lesser chance of winning the coveted trophy this time.

“If England win the toss against New Zealand, they will score big runs against the Kiwis. It is important for Martin Guptill and Henry Nicholls to give a solid foundation to the Kiwi lineup. I support New Zealand, but England will clearly go in as the favourites in the World Cup final,” he said in a video uploaded by himself on YouTube.

He further added: “Pressure plays a big role in big matches. England is a big team. I think they will create history at Lord’s by winning their first ever 50-over World Cup. New Zealand needs to perform in all departments of the game. Guptill needs to score runs for New Zealand to give the team a solid base at the top.”

Akhtar also opined that Jos Buttler could be the matchwinner for England in the all-important game.

“Jos Buttler should bat at top of the order, and if he gets the opportunity he will score big runs for the team. I hope for a thrilling match, it would be disappointing to see a batting collapse in the finals,” he concluded.

It is worth noting that whichever team – England or New Zealand – lifts the trophy, it will be their first time as World Champions of the sport. While England overcame Australia in the semi-final, New Zealand beat two-time champions India in the other semi-final to seal their berth in the World Cup final.