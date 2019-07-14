Wife reveals what heartbroken Ravindra Jadeja did after New Zealand defeat at Cricket World Cup 2019

Ravindra Jadeja’s wife Riva Solanki recently revealed that the star Indian cricketer “was inconsolable” after India’s heartbreaking defeat to New Zealand in the first semifinal of the 2019 Cricket World Cup.

The 30-year-old cricketer’s brave knock of 77-off-59 was one of the biggest talking points from the match that happened between last Tuesday and Wednesday. India went on to lose the game despite Jadeja playing what is arguably the best innings of his life till date.

“He was inconsolable after the loss and kept saying, ‘if I would not have got out, we could have won’. When you lose a match after coming this close, it really hurts and it will be a while before he comes to terms with it,” Riva Solanki revealed while speaking in an interview with Bombay Times.

She went on to add that Jadeja has always been quite the matchwinner for both the Men in Blue and his Indian Premier League (IPL) side Chennai Super Kings (CSK) whenever his team was in a dangerous position.

“If you look at his journey, he has always performed in crunch games, taking wickets and scoring vital runs. When we won the ICC Champions Trophy in 2013, he was the Man of the Match in the final for his all-round performance,” she explained.

Speaking about the semifinal encounter between India and New Zealand, the Kiwis won the toss and chose to bat first. They then went on to score 239 runs for the loss of eight wickets in 50 overs. In reply, India could muster only 221 runs as no one else apart from Jadeja, Dhoni (50), Rishabh Pant (32) and Hardik Pandya (32) could do well for the Men in Blue.

Quotes via Hindustan Times.