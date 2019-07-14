New Zealand vs England – Dream 11 prediction, Fantasy tips and tricks, Playing XI, Captain Prediction, updates for World Cup 2019

England take on New Zealand in the final of the 2019 Cricket World Cup with a new world champion being crowned on its conclusion. Both nations have enjoyed a stellar campaign so far and will look to end on a high. Here are the best performers to choose from in the popular Fantasy series – Dream 11.

The final of the 2019 Cricket World Cup is here! Hosts England will face New Zealand in the all-important tie on July 14, 2019 at Lord’s, with both teams hoping to win their first title.

Much to the surprise, England didn’t enjoy as dominant a campaign as many would’ve predicted before the start of the competition. The hosts started on the perfect note, before going down to the likes of Pakistan and Sri Lanka. However, a late resurgence helped them finish third in the league campaign.

New Zealand, on the other hand, were one of the more consistent sides during the course of the league campaign. The Blackcaps held the top position for a while, before surrendering it to rivals Australia. Nevertheless, they set up a clash with India in the semi-finals by finishing fourth and ended up beating the tournament favourites.

Here are some of the players who stood out for both sides so far.

Jason Roy: Injury troubles saw Roy miss out a crucial phase of the Cricket World Cup. No wonder then, that the Three Lions looked the most vulnerable during his absence. Roy returned to the line up later in the league campaign and helped the hosts into the semifinals. A dominant performance against Australia then saw Roy and Co make it into the final. The England opener is in great form and looks unbeatable at the moment.

Kane Williamson: Slow and steady wins the race! Kane Williamson might not be as explosive as Roy but what he is, is dependable. The New Zealand captain has been superb with the bat so far in the competition and is a strong contender for man of the tournament – an award which he most certainly picks up if the Blackcaps win the final. Furthermore, Williamson has hit a whopping 548 runs with his bat so far and is fifth on the batting leaderboard.

Joe Root: What Kane Williamson is to New Zealand, Joe Root is to England. Exceptionally talented with the bat, Root has once again proven his worth to the team by hitting a total of 549 runs so far in the 2019 Cricket World Cup. Moreover, Root is one place above Williamson in the batting leaderboard, with only Shakib Al Hasan, David Warner, and Rohit Sharma in front of him.

Ben Stokes: Easily among the best all-rounders in the world, if not the best, Ben Stokes has been key to England’s Cricket World Cup campaign so far. Stokes is twelfth on the batting leaderboard with 381 runs so far in the competition. He has also added seven wickets to go with it. An easy pick for the fantasy XI.

Lockie Ferguson: New Zealand’s pace attack in the 2015 Cricket World Cup was carried by Trent Boult and Tim Southee. While the former still makes up for one half of the attack, the latter has been replaced by Lockie Ferguson. Ferguson has justified his selection as well, taking 18 wickets in the competition so far, the same as Jasprit Bumrah.

Chris Woakes: England brought in the explosive Jofra Archer to their squad just in time or the 2019 Cricket World Cup. And while Archer has been superb with the ball, taking 19 wickets so far, it is his pace partner Chris Woakes who has been slightly overlooked. The England fast bowler is in stunning form and troubled both India and Australia with his deliveries. Moreover, while Woakes may have fewer wickets than Archer and Mark Wood, spells in the opening and closing overs make him a differential pick – the kind of pick which wins you the game.

New Zealand vs England Dream 11 Fantasy picks: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Joe Root, Ross Taylor, Ben Stokes, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Jofra Archer, Lockie Ferguson, Chris Woakes.