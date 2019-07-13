Cricket World Cup 2019 Final: New Zealand vs England – Predicted XI

The Cricket World Cup 2019 is now in the Endgame. Two teams – New Zealand and England – have made it to the grand finale against all odds. The match will be played at the iconic Lord’s in London.

While New Zealand overcame Team India by 18 runs in a nail-biting encounter in Manchester, England steamrolled Australia by eight wickets to book themselves a place in the final. This would be the first World Cup triumph for either of the countries’ men’s cricket team as both England and New Zealand women’s team have won the World Cup previously.

Both the sides are expected to go with the winning combination and with no major injury issues as well, it looks like we’ll see the same XIs from both the sides come Sunday. Here’s our Predicted XI for the World Cup Final between England and New Zealand.

New Zealand vs England Predicted XIs

New Zealand Predicted XI: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (wk), Colin de Grandhomme, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry

England Predicted XI: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wk), Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood