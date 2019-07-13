5 players who can solve Team India’s middle order crisis

India were knocked out of the Cricket World Cup 2019 after going down to New Zealand by 18 runs in the semifinal of the tournament. One area of massive concern for the team management is the middle order and here are five players who can solve Team India’s middle order crisis, at least for now.

Rishabh Pant

The wicketkeeper-batsman has played only nine One-Day Internationals till date and has a long way ahead of him. Pant was drafted into the squad as a replacement for Shikhar Dhawan in the World Cup and played at the number four position.

Though his performances weren’t defining, they did hint that if given time to gain experience, he can surely become one of the biggest stars in Indian cricket. Moreover, he can play anywhere from number four to number seven in the middle order accoring to the situation.

Shreyas Iyer

Iyer has played only six ODIs so far and has two half-centuries to show for from them. He is also currently leading the India A side and has enough experience in the Indian Premier League as well.

If allowed time and space to make the number four spot his own, the Mumbai batsman can definitely grow into a batsman who can solve India’s middle order issues.

Ajinkya Rahane

The 31-year-old has been in and out of the team for long and is a highly debatable name. However, keeping in mind the fact that the middle order desperately missed someone who can keep the innings together, Rahane could be a decent addition to the middle order.

He would be 35 by the next World Cup rolls in and if consistent enough, he might as well manage to carry on till then.

Manish Pandey

The 29-year-old has featured in 23 ODIs for India but hasn’t been able to be consistent enough and book himself a spot in the Indian middle order. His recent form has been sketchy as well and he could be a big gamble.

However, the Karnataka batsman surely has the talent required to solve the middle order woes of the Indian cricket team and could be one of the names on the Indian selectors’ minds.

KL Rahul

KL Rahul gets to 50 with a six!

KL Rahul travelled to England as the backup opener for the World Cup. However, he was drafted into the number 4 spot instead of Vijay Shankar and as soon as it looked like he’s getting used to the middle order, Dhawan picked up an injury and Rahul moved back to the opening slot.

Apart from the century against Sri Lanka, Rahul failed to impress. However, a move back to the middle order might help him change his fortunes and who knows he could be the answer to India’s middle order problems as well.