World Cup-winning believes MS Dhoni is the best chaser in ODI cricket history, terms criticism unfair

Former India captain MS Dhoni has received criticism from some quarters after he failed to take India past the line in Cricket World Cup 2019 semifinal vs New Zealand. Australia’s World Cup-winning captain Steve Waugh has come out in Dhoni’s defence and termed the criticism unfair.

The wicketkeeper-batsman scored 50 runs himself and held on to one end when Ravindra Jadeja was going all guns blazing from the other. Despite the duo’s herculean efforts, India fell 18 runs short of the target and had to bow out of the tournament.

Waugh, who led Australia to the World Cup in 1999, believes India wouldn’t even have had a chance to win the game if Dhono wasn’t there. He also went on to term Dhoni the greatest chaser in One-Day cricket history.

“I think it is pretty unfair.,” Waugh told ANI. “MS Dhoni has won so many games to India and he has played in the same way over the long period of time. He can get you in a situation that can give you a chance to win the game and without him, there would not be a chance to win a game.”

“Of course, you are not going to win every time. The other day, he was a couple of inches away from being home for the second run. He may have still won that game. I know how hard it is to win a one-day game while chasing and he has done better than anyone in the history of the game,” added Waugh.