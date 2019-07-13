Revealed: Did New Zealand break fielding restriction rules on the delivery MS Dhoni got out?

Team India fans were quick to jump the gun when a video emerged which showed that there were six New Zealand fielders outside the circle on a graphic, not the permitted five in the third powerplay, when MS Dhoni was run out in the Cricket World Cup 2019 semifinal.

There were reactions from all quarters, many arguing that Dhoni shouldn’t have been out, despite the fact that a no ball cannot prevent a player from being run out. However, it has now been confirmed by Alt News that there was no violation of fielding regulations by New Zealand.

As pointed out by Alt News, there was a clear graphic error by the broadcasters just before the delivery Dhoni lost his wicket. The fielding graphic showed short fine leg moving to deep fine leg but did not show the deep third man moving to short third man.

Commentator Ian Smith, who covered the last few overs with Sourav Ganguly, can be heard pointing out the field change in the video above, something which didn’t reflect in the graphic. “…come across to Ferguson and said bring up the third man, send back fine leg. Williamson wasn’t really involved in the conversation. Ferguson shifting his own man here,” Smith said.