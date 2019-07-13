Sachin Tendulkar reveals why Team India’s middle order failed to perform in the Cricket World Cup

In a recent interview, legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar revealed why Team India’s middle order failed to perform up to expectations in the Cricket World Cup.

“The Indian middle order was subjected to a lot of experimentation, with changes being made repeatedly over the past one or two years. As we kept doing so instead of focusing on just one or two players, none of our choices could establish themselves at numbers four and five in the batting order,” Tendulkar said, while speaking in an interview with India Today.

He further added: “Eventually, those who came to bat at number 4 and number 5 did not have enough experience, and that led to our defeat.”

Watch the entire interview in the video below:

“It has been a serious problem because player selection has lacked consistency over the past two years or more,” he added.

“Injuries were also a problem. When Shikhar Dhawan got injured and had to return, KL Rahul who was supposed to bat number 4 had to open. Later, Vijay Shankar got injured and we needed another man to fill the gap. Injuries did happen, but anyways I am not talking about the World Cup alone.”

“I am talking about the last three years – when we did not have a fixed number four or number five,” he reasoned.

Earlier on Wednesday, India lost against New Zealand by 18 runs and also got eliminated from the World Cup title race in a harrowing fashion. Chasing a moderate Kiwi score of 239, the Men in Blue could only score 221 before they ran out of wickets with three balls remaining. This was also India’s second back-to-back semi-final exit in World Cups after they last won the coveted trophy in 2011.