BCCI to scrutinise selectors over poor selection of number 4 position in Team India

It has been reported that the selectors of the Team India will come extreme scrutiny after the side got knocked out of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup before making it into the final of the tournament.

According to various sources, the Indian selectors have been held partly responsible for the side’s untimely World Cup exit after it got proved that their choices for the number 4 batting position backfired spectacularly, paving the way to India’s defeat against New Zealand in the semi-final.

Throughout the World Cup, the number 4 batting position was a problem for Virat Kohli and co. who tried and tested different combinations to make it work. Initially, it test-match opener KL Rahul who walked out to bat at number four, in spite of the selectors (led by MSK Prasad) recommending all-rounder Vijay Shankar for the role. Later, when Rahul started batting as an opener following Shikhar Dhawan’s injury, Shankar was made the No.4 batsman but soon afterwards, the all-rounder was also ruled out of the tournament with a toe injury.

Later, opener Mayank Agarwal was fit into the middle-order and finally, in the semi-final, it was Rishabh Pant who batted at number 4.

Speaking to IANS, a senior BCCI official said that the selectors must take responsibility when a team loses a tournament especially because they are otherwise given a lot of credit when the team does well in a series or tournament. More importantly, accountability is the key.

“When the team wins a tournament, the selectors are given a financial reward for their performance but when the criticism comes after a loss, it is only the players who seem to be criticised. What about the selectors? More importantly, what about the chairman of the selection committee? He has been constantly travelling with the team on all tours and surely he must have seen the areas that require attention. The accountability for the number 4 musical chairs must rest with him since he was the one playing the music,” the official was quoted as saying.

“No matter what the team management wants, the decision lies with the selectors. This also leads to a bigger question as to who would judge the performance of the selectors during the period of their contracts. Who judges whether they are being influenced by other factors or if two selectors are performing better than the others?” he carried on.

As of right now, Team India’s five selectors – MSK Prasad, Devang Gandhi, Gagan Khoda, Jatin Paranjpe and Sarandeep Singh – are expected to continue in their position till the Annual General Meeting of the BCCI is conducted.

