Yuvraj Singh’s father blames MS Dhoni for India’s loss to New Zealand in World Cup semifinal

Yograj Singh – the father of former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh – has lambasted veteran Indian batsman MS Dhoni for his dismal performance in the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup semi-final against New Zealand. Yograj Singh also claimed that Dhoni was entirely responsible for India’s defeat and subsequent elimination.

Speaking to NNIS Sports, Yograj questioned Dhoni’s tactics of playing slowly in the death overs and blamed him for putting pressure on in-form Ravindra Jadeja at the other end.

“One boy (Ravindra Jadeja) comes and he starts playing the big shots at will without any worry. You are batting on the other end. You are telling him to play the shots while he was batting on 77. Before that, you told Hardik Pandya to take on the spinners,” Yograj was quoted as saying.

“Mr Mahendra Singh Dhoni, you have played so much cricket. Don’t you have any sense about what to do and what not? Did Yuvraj ever tell any other player to play the shots as you do?” he added.

“You got so many half-volleys, you hit huge sixes, what happened to you at that moment? Were you worried? You should have got out. What difference would it have made?”

The 37-year-old got dismissed in the 49th over, when India needed 25 runs to win with ten balls and two wickets remaining. The Men in Blue eventually lost both remaining wickets in the next seven balls, to fall 18 runs short of New Zealand’s score of 239.

The defeat led to India getting eliminated from the competition, while New Zealand advanced to the World Cup final for the second time in a row. In the all-important clash on July 14. they will take on hosts England who defeated Australia in the other semi-final game this Thursday.

