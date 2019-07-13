Afghanistan name IPL superstar as new captain after Cricket World Cup debacle

After a dismal showing in the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup, Afghanistan have now named wrist-spinner and IPL star Rashid Khan as the new captain of the team. Rashid Khan will take charge of the Afghanistan team across all the three international formats, as per the Afghan Cricket Board (ACB)’s announcement on Friday.

Meanwhile, former captain Asghar Afghan has also returned to a leadership role, with him being named the new vice-captain of the team by the ACB.

The decision was announced via Twitter on Friday, the 12th of July. Check out the tweet right here:

@rashidkhan_19 appointed as Team Afghanistan's new Captain across all three formats while Asghar Afghan appointed as Vice-Captain. pic.twitter.com/s78Nso67aF — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) July 12, 2019

After qualifying to the World Cup by emerging as winners in the qualifying competition held in 2018, Afghanistan disappointed fans as they lost every single game played by them in the competition. They also finished at the bottom of the table, with 0 points from 9 matches.

Rashid Khan did not enjoy a good World Cup either, as the maverick spinner could claim just six wickets across nine matches. In the group-stage game against England, Khan also came agonisingly close to equalling the shameful world record of most runs conceded in a single One Day International (ODI) ever.

Afghanistan will now play a full-fledged series against West Indies in their adopted home country of India. The series begins on 5th November 2019 and the venues are yet to be confirmed.