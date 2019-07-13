Virat Kohli and Yuvraj Singh pass their verdict on AB de Villiers following his recent World Cup controversy

AB de Villiers is one of the finest cricketers that World cricket has ever seen, and those emotions seem to be echoed by his peers as well, including Virat Kohli of India.

A recent controversy involving the South African stemmed from the fact that de Villiers, who had announced his retirement from the sport, allegedly wished to re-enter the Proteas’ squad ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

However, the board denied him that opportunity, and it all became rather ugly, with the batsman now clarifying his stance on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AB de Villiers (@abdevilliers17) on Jul 12, 2019 at 2:30am PDT

India captain Virat Kohli chimed in with his own response to the clarification made by AB, and it was a heartwarming gesture in the circumstances.

“My brother you are the most honest and committed man I know. It’s been unfortunate to see this happen to you. But know that we stand with you and believe in you. Seing people enter your personal space has been sad to see and uncalled for.More love and power to you and your beautiful family. Me and anushka are Always here for you guys,” Kohli wrote.

Yuvraj Singh made his presence felt too, sharing – “My dear friend and legend , your one of the nicest guys iv ever played cricket with an absolute gem of a person ! There was never a chance for s a in this World Cup to win without you ! It is your country’s loss no to have you in the squad not yours . The bigger the player more the criticism! We all know what a gentleman you are. #respect.”