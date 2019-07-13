New Zealand star pleads to Indian fans to sell their World Cup final tickets

New Zealand all-rounder James Neesham has issued a public plea to Indian fans to sell their tickets for the 2019 Cricket World Cup final, after it got revealed that many of them are trying to sell them away in the black market for huge profits, now that Team India is out of the competition.

“Dear Indian cricket fans. If you don’t want to come to the final anymore then please be kind and resell your tickets via the official platform. I know it’s tempting to try to make a large profit but please give all genuine cricket fans a chance to go, not just the wealthy,” Neesham wrote via his official Twitter account.

Check out the tweet right here:

Meanwhile, ESPN Cricinfo reports that tickets for Sunday’s World Cup final between England and New Zealand at the Lord’s Cricket Ground in London are being offered for resale in black for up to £16,000 per piece, despite International Cricket Council (ICC)’s warning that it will cancel tickets purchased via unauthorised outlets.

Check out the image below:

The ICC had also counselled a few fans with unwanted tickets and requested them not to use unauthorised resale sites in future.

Referring to the problem of ticket sales in black, Steve Elworthy the ICC Cricket World Cup managing director, said: “In order to maximise attendance and support the long-term growth of cricket, we have worked hard to ensure that genuine fans from around the world can attend CWC19, with an affordable and fair ticket-pricing policy being a top priority for this tournament.”

“It is therefore very disappointing to see tickets on secondary ticketing websites selling at vastly inflated prices. We are doing our utmost to limit the secondary ticket market.”

“However, a lack of legislation in the UK means we are restricted in the preventative action we can take to stop fans being ripped off and forced to pay over the odds. We have been and will continue to cancel the accounts and tickets we see being sold on secondary sites,” he concluded.