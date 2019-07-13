Cricket World Cup 2019 |

Fans outraged after Kumar Dharmasena is named umpire in Cricket World Cup final post Jason Roy incident

It has been announced that Kumar Dharmasena and Marais Erasmus will officiate the proceedings in the final of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup on Sunday, when England will take on New Zealand to decide who will walk home with the trophy.

But ICC’s selection of umpires for what is admittedly the most important ODI game of the year, did not sit well with fans after Kumar Dharmasena got involved in a controversial situation on Thursday, 11th July during the England-Australia semi-finals.

Dharmasena wrongly ruled England opener Jason Roy out off a wide ball, with Roy just fifteen runs short of his 10th ODI hundred. Roy was far away from the ball which was clearly a wide and unfortunately, he could not review the decision as England had no reviews remaining. Nevertheless, the Sri Lankan umpire confusingly and incorrectly signalled for a review, after which the Australian team had to point out the official’s mistake.

Needless to say, fans are not pleased about Dharmasena officiating the World Cup final either. Check out some of the best reactions from Twitter, right here:

Meanwhile, Jason Roy who refused to walk after the incident, copped three ICC Demerit Points to his name and is one demerit point away from a match ban. He will be available to play for England in the finals against New Zealand.

