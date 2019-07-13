Fans outraged after Kumar Dharmasena is named umpire in Cricket World Cup final post Jason Roy incident

It has been announced that Kumar Dharmasena and Marais Erasmus will officiate the proceedings in the final of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup on Sunday, when England will take on New Zealand to decide who will walk home with the trophy.

But ICC’s selection of umpires for what is admittedly the most important ODI game of the year, did not sit well with fans after Kumar Dharmasena got involved in a controversial situation on Thursday, 11th July during the England-Australia semi-finals.

Dharmasena wrongly ruled England opener Jason Roy out off a wide ball, with Roy just fifteen runs short of his 10th ODI hundred. Roy was far away from the ball which was clearly a wide and unfortunately, he could not review the decision as England had no reviews remaining. Nevertheless, the Sri Lankan umpire confusingly and incorrectly signalled for a review, after which the Australian team had to point out the official’s mistake.

Needless to say, fans are not pleased about Dharmasena officiating the World Cup final either. Check out some of the best reactions from Twitter, right here:

So Roy is fined 30% of his match fee and Dharmasena is given the world cup final? Excellent decision making from ICC! — Bad decisions (@Failoverandover) July 12, 2019

dharmasena makes a howler of a call against roy- gets rewarded with the final 🙄 — Kyle Walsh (@kgwalsh85) July 12, 2019

@ICC Before taking any action against Jason Roy you have to take the action on kumar dharmsena the umpire. Why always players have to pay for umpires mistake? Sometimes wrong decision spoil whole life of players and there team. #WrongUmpiring — Aniket Anant Patil (@aniket783) July 12, 2019

@dharmasena_k shame on you for such a poor umpiring — Laughy Devarajan (@DevarajanLaughy) July 12, 2019

@dharmasena_k ICC seriously needs to upscale its benchmark for deciding the elite panel… Such negligence in World cup semifinal is unacceptable… Penalizing cricketers is easy.. Let the umpires also feel the heat.. Make them accountable — SAKET SAURAV (@casaketsaurav) July 12, 2019

My play of the day was Dharmasena raising his finger against Roy….Its time ICC should seriously think of penalizing umpires for mistakes which shows clear negligence by an umpire…the way he gave roy out tells everything — SAKET SAURAV (@casaketsaurav) July 12, 2019

Worst Umpiring in World Cup 2019@ICC silent and instead of taking action against Kumar Dharmasena, they have fined @JasonRoy20

Shame on @ICC #CWC19 #CWC19Final — Huzaifa Ibne Tanveer (@i_huzaifa_hh) July 12, 2019

Meanwhile, Jason Roy who refused to walk after the incident, copped three ICC Demerit Points to his name and is one demerit point away from a match ban. He will be available to play for England in the finals against New Zealand.