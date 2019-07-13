Why Team India fans dominated the stands during Cricket World Cup 2019

Team India had a remarkable run in the 2019 Cricket World Cup – until Wednesday when they got eliminated in the semi-finals due to an 18-run loss to New Zealand. Meanwhile, it goes without saying that Indian fans have been the best throughout the tournament as they have dominated the stands so far in the competition.

The crowd support for India was prominently seen during the side’s important group-stage matches against Australia, South Africa, England, Pakistan, Bangladesh and also in the semi-finals against New Zealand. In fact, Michael Vaughan’s tongue-in-cheek tweet as shown below will give as an indication as to how badly the Australian fans were outnumbered during the India-Australia match in the league phase:

So far I have seen 33 Aussie supporters in the Ground at the Oval and that includes the Team and support staff … !!!! #CWC19 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 9, 2019

“So far I have seen 33 Aussie supporters in the Ground at the Oval and that includes the Team and support staff!” the former England captain quipped.

But how did Indians manage to dominate the stands in a World Cup that was already riddled with problems of acute ticket scarcity and logistics issues? The answer lies in the question itself – one would not be wrong if he or she assumes that the ticket scarcity was caused by Indians themselves.

It is no secret that the Indian Cricket Team’s fans are some of the most passionate set of fans in the history of the sport itself. That, when coupled with an insane buying potential resulted in a “sea of blue” in the stadiums during Team India’s games – even if the tickets were sold in black, that too at premium rates several times more than the original costs.

“In the 1999 and 2003 World Cups, for semi-finals and (the) final maybe, people were paying 2 to 3 times premium. That premium has now gone up to maybe 20 times. And that has happened because of the increasing affluence of the Indian population,” Arup Ganguly, an Indian-born British citizen was quoted as saying by the Times of India.

Mr Ganuguly further added: “Plus, the Indian population is just much more passionate about the game. What has happened is that the rest of the world has got priced out.”

He then went on to quote an example. “Just ahead of the semi-finals (2019 World Cup), someone bought 4 tickets, 70 pounds face value. He paid 1500 pounds a piece (for them).”

However, as mentioned above, the Indian fans’ cricket craze has also affected the World Cup in a bad way, as more and more people are now trying to source tickets via the black market, causing huge losses to the World Cup organizers and the International Cricket Council – a problem that is yet to be tackled as of right now.