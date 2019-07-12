Virat Kohli, Ravi Shastri to be grilled by panel after World Cup semifinal exit

Indian captain Virat Kohli and head coach Ravi Shastri are expected to appear in front of a Committee of Administrators to answer questions following a failed Cricket World Cup campaign. Despite being one o the favourites to win the whole thing, the Men in Blue could only make it to the semi-finals of the competition.

Speaking to PTI, the chief of the Committee of Administrators, Vinod Rai, disclosed details on the upcoming meeting (via HT).

“We will certainly have a review meeting once the coach and the captain are back from their breaks. I will not put a date and time but we will speak to them. Also, we will speak to the selection committee head on road ahead,” said Rai.

“India’s campaign has just ended. How, when and where are not the questions that I will be able to tell you now.”

While India enjoyed a stellar Cricket World Cup campaign, they couldn’t cross the penultimate hurdle. Virat Kohli and Co were outperformed by a strong New Zealand side, who made it through to their second successive final.

During the course of the campaign, India had to alter their squad several times due to injury and form. Questions regarding the same are expected to be asked to Kohli and Shastri in the upcoming meeting.

India will now gear up to prepare for next year’s T20 World Cup, with a bilateral series against West Indies up first.