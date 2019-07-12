Reports: Team India stranded without a flight in England after logistical cock-up at Cricket World Cup 2019

On Wednesday, Team India got eliminated from the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup but thanks to a logistical goof-up, the squad is likely to stay on in England until the finals on 14th July.

The Men in Blue are reportedly stranded in Manchester, England after the BCCI failed to arrange return tickets for them on time. It is the Hindustan Times that reports that Team India have been subjected to this unexpected situation – and further traces it all back to Tuesday, the actual day of the semifinal match against New Zealand.

According to the Hindustan Times, the Indian contingent would have been able to leave England on Thursday or Friday, had they been eliminated on Tuesday itself. But the rain caused the match to get postponed to the reserve day and that caused a massive shift of schedule.

After India’s defeat on 10th July, Wednesday, the BCCI tried its best but the tickets could not be arranged on time and as per reports it can only be arranged on or after Sunday, July 14 – the day England and New Zealand will play in the World Cup final at Lord’s, London.

Meanwhile, a senior official said: “Most of the boys will be in Manchester till July 14 and leave from there. Tickets are being booked after the campaign came to an end yesterday”.

“The players will start leaving in batches and groups to their preferred destination as per availability of tickets,” another BCCI source was quoted as saying.