Cricket World Cup 2019: Most runs, most wickets post Australia vs England match

The 2019 Cricket World Cup final is set! Hosts England will take on New Zealand in the final on June 14, 2019, at Lord’s; a match which will see a new World Champions being crowned for the first time. But before that, here’s how the individual statistics look like.

The Cricket World Cup is in its final stages with England and New Zealand set to go head-to-head for the ultimate prize.

Hosts England were up against Australia in the penultimate game of the competition, with the winner joining New Zealand in the final. The Three Lions got off to a fantastic start with the ball and managed to restrict Australia at 223. Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow then took over with the bat and built a solid base, before Joe Root and Eoin Morgan finished the game off.

As a result of their performance, there was some movement in the individual stats tables. Here are the updated standings:

Most Runs (Top 10)

1. Rohit Sharma (India): 648 runs

2. David Warner (Australia): 647 runs

3. Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh): 606 runs

4. Joe Root (England): 549 runs

5. Kane Williamson (New Zealand): 548 runs

6. Aaron Finch (Australia): 507 runs

7. Jonne Bairstow (England): 496 runs

8. Babar Azam (Pakistan): 474 runs

9. Virat Kohli (India): 442 runs

10. Jason Roy (England): 426 runs

Most Wickets (Top 10)

1. Mitchell Starc (Australia): 27 wickets

2. Mustafizur Rahman (Bangladesh): 20 wickets

3. Jofra Archer (England): 19 wickets

4. Jasprit Bumrah (India): 18 wickets

5. Lockie Ferguson (New Zealand): 18 wickets

6. Trent Boult (New Zealand): 17 wickets

7. Mohammad Amir (Pakistan): 17 wickets

8. Mark Wood (England): 17 wickets

9. Shaheen Afridi (Pakistan): 16 wickets

10. Pat Cummins (Australia): 14 wickets