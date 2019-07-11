WATCH: Jason Roy furious at umpires after he is wrongly adjudged out in World Cup 2019 semifinal vs Australia

Australia and England are facing off in the semifinal of Cricket World Cup 2019 at Edgbaston. After opting to bat first, the defending world champions could only post 223 runs which the hosts look set to chase down.

It was Jason Roy who led the English charge with a stupendous 85-run knock which included nine fours and five maximums. He even sent Steve Smith for three consecutive maximums in an over.

However, just when it looked he’ll get a World Cup semifinal hundred to his name, umpire Kumar Dharmasena wrongly adjudged him out. He tried to push a Pat Cummins bouncer towards fine leg, but he couldn’t get a touch. Umpire, however, thought the ball had brushed his gloves and he raised his finger.

The Sri Lankan official did look unsure but he still raised the finger. Roy was visibly unhappy with the decision but couldn’t take a review as Jonny Bairstow had used up the one review a couple of overs ago. Replays showed the ball didn’t touch his gloves.

