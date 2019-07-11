Fans salute Alex Carey as he carries on batting after being hit on the chin by Jofra Archer bouncer in World Cup 2019 semifinal

Australia wicketkeeper-batsman Alex Carey has won quite a few fans with his gutsy knock in the Cricket World Cup 2019 semifinal vs England.

Carey was hit on the chin by a Jofra Archer bouncer and blood gushed out after the ball struck him. Australia were already 3 down in the 8th over when the incident happened but instead of retiring for some time, he decided to carry on.

WATCH: Jofra Archer bouncer catches Alex Carey on the face in World Cup 2019 semifinal between Australia and England

And Twitter absolutely loved his gutsy 46-run knock!

Carey doesn’t seem to have given a flying fuck, that smile is bone chilling. pic.twitter.com/iUtAraO1g6 — Samantha Jane (@SJSAMMY12) July 11, 2019

Archer’s bouncer has struck Carey’s helmet and the helmet came off, and it’s bleeding at the chin. #ENGvAUS #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/wQHslhOyzM — Sidharth Abhimanyu (@CricMovieBuff) July 11, 2019

Win or lose the semi-final, but this effort from Alex Carey will be remembered for his courage and grit..🙏 Sports Do Not Build Character; They Reveal It 🙌#ENGvAUS pic.twitter.com/iUGCV1Sn0y — Siddharth Jha (@jha_siddhus91) July 11, 2019

Alex Carey reminds me of Anil Kumble.

Australia’s start was like of India’s yesterday but @cricketcomau have good middle order batsmen like smith,carey to steady the ship and convert the poor start into a big one.#AUSvENG #Smith pic.twitter.com/sYZUe7FcAj — Suman Sen🇮🇳 (@iamsumansen) July 11, 2019

Alex Carey dripping blood from his chin but completely unflustered. Moving in on his 50. I’m looking forward to watching him in the Test side in years to come. Awesome talent. — Peter Lalor (@plalor) July 11, 2019

Ponting 2005 Ashes Test, Lord’s Carey 2019 #CWC19 semi-final, Edgbaston pic.twitter.com/aaeHTYWdOo — Dave Middleton (@Dave_Middleton) July 11, 2019

Alex Carey showed a great presence of mind to avoid losing his wicket by catching his helmet after being struck by Jofra Archer. Had his helmet hit the wicket, Carey would have been out under Law 29.1.1.4. Read it in full ⬇️ — Lord’s Cricket Ground 🏏 (@HomeOfCricket) July 11, 2019

Alex Carey what a commitment u have shown…where were all these days !! #ENGvAUS Alex #CWC2019 pic.twitter.com/zrOJfJxbmP — Venkat AK (@venkat0717) July 11, 2019

How cool are you on a scale of 1 – Alex Carey? #ENGvAUS 🏏pic.twitter.com/xJm7S0c1Ya — Lucy Bluck (@LucyBluck_) July 11, 2019

Australia could only score 223 runs in the first innings and England are on their way to booking themselves a place in the final.