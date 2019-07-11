Cricket World Cup 2019 |

Fans salute Alex Carey as he carries on batting after being hit on the chin by Jofra Archer bouncer in World Cup 2019 semifinal

Australia wicketkeeper-batsman Alex Carey has won quite a few fans with his gutsy knock in the Cricket World Cup 2019 semifinal vs England. 

Carey was hit on the chin by a Jofra Archer bouncer and blood gushed out after the ball struck him. Australia were already 3 down in the 8th over when the incident happened but instead of retiring for some time, he decided to carry on.

WATCH: Jofra Archer bouncer catches Alex Carey on the face in World Cup 2019 semifinal between Australia and England

And Twitter absolutely loved his gutsy 46-run knock!

 

 

Australia could only score 223 runs in the first innings and England are on their way to booking themselves a place in the final.

